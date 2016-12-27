Semi Driver Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Crashes Into Parked Cars In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLWOOD (CBSLA) — A driver of a big rig has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday night and crashing into several parked cars in North Hollywood.

It happened on Tujunga Avenue north of Victory Boulevard.

Jacqueline Robles and her husband are the owner of a blue Toyota Camry, one of the vehicles the tractor crushed.

“I heard the impact of a crush like an explosion. So when I looked out the window, I saw the trailer,” said Robles. “When I realized that our car was not parked there, I told my husband: ‘Babe, the car is not there.’ So we came out running. My brother all came out chasing after the truck. When he got to the truck, the driver almost ran him over on reverse. My car is something material. I’m happy, and I’m glad that nothing happened to none of us or others.”

Robles told CBS2’s Jeff Michael that her husband had just left the car to get some jumper cables to move his car. When he returned, he saw the big rig slam into the back of his Toyota.

His brother then jumped into his own car and started chasing after the tractor, speeding north on Tujunga Avenue.

Police chased the suspect through North Hollywood. The driver eventually decided to stop at Agnus Avenue and Keswick Street and surrendered to police.

No one was hurt.