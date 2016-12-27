Police: Report Of 100 Needles Found In Newport Beach Was Exaggerated

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A citizen’s reported discovery of roughly 100 hypodermic needles in Newport Beach was exaggerated, police said Tuesday.
Newport Beach Police Lt. Jeff Brouwer said contrary to earlier reports of about 75 needles found along a stretch of sand where the Santa Ana River feeds into the ocean at Newport Beach, police were “only able to locate five needles, not like the 100 or so being reported.”
Public Works and Municipal Operations employees rechecked the beach Tuesday and only found one additional needle, Brouwer said.
“We’re obviously worried about somebody getting contaminated or stuck with one of those needles,” he added.
According to Brouwer, police suspect the handful of needles washed ashore with other trash as usually happens following a storm.
“After a rain we get a lot of debris washing down the river onto the beach,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to get.”
It’s also possible the needles came from one of a number of transient encampments along the river that feeds into the ocean, said Brouwer.
“We’re still checking because we want to make sure it’s not an ongoing problem, but it’s not like it’s a widespread problem as of now,” Brouwer said.
