Jeanie Buss And Phil Jackson End Their Engagement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and former Lakers coach Phil Jackson announced Tuesday they have ended their 17-year romance.
In a tweet, Jackson, now an executive with the New York Knicks, cited professional obligations and distance as a reason for the split.
“With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement. With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.” PJ/JB
Buss and Jackson began dating in 1999 and were engaged in 2013.
Buss is the daughter of the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss who passed away in 2013. She inherited part of the team with five other siblings and became team president.
After coaching the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, Jackson came to the Lakers and won three straight titles with the Lakers from 1999-2002. At the end of a second stint with the team he led the Lakers to two more titles in 2010 and 2011.
In 2014 Jackson took the role as president with the Knicks.
Buss also tweeted Tuesday night: