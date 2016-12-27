Driver Killed, 14 Hurt In Anaheim Bus Crash

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say a crash between a car and an Orange County transit bus has killed the car’s driver and sent 14 bus passengers to hospital.
Anaheim police tell the Orange County Register that the car crossed into opposing lanes on Harbor Boulevard Tuesday. It struck a county Transportation Authority bus that was pulling away from a curb.
Police told KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta the driver may have had a medical problem.
The bus passengers had minor injuries. Police say 14 were taken to a hospital and two more said they would seek their own medical treatment.
