Crash Caught On Camera In Hyde Park, Police Need Help Finding Hit-And-Run Driver

HYDE PARK (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a hit-and-run driver who left a 35-year-old man severely injured in Hyde Park.

According to friends, the victim is Mikail Hasan, a member of a motorized bicycle club.

They said Hasan had just left for a short test drive on one of the motorized bikes when the collision happened around 3:40 p.m. on Monday.

Security video showed the victim going west on 48th Street when a burgundy Oldsmobile Cutless made a left turn onto 9th Avenue and into the path of the motorized bike.

Hasan slammed head-on into the side of the Oldsmobile, sending him airborne.

The driver, who was with a male passenger, failed to stop and render aide to the victim, who was later taken to a hospital where the father of nine was listed in critical condition.

“I actually got down there with him on the ground and held his hand. He was kind of moving around,” a friend said. “It’s terrible. It’s sad. Watching the tape earlier on the news, the whole car shifted to the left. You know something hit you or you hit something,”

The victim’s friends are heartbroken over what happened. They have a message for the man who was driving the car and his passenger.

“Turn yourself in, really. You hurt a lot of people. He’s really hurt bad. I don’t understand why you would keep going,” friend Crystal Cardenas said.

Friends said Hasan was not wearing a helmet because he figured it was a quick ride.

The driver is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds with dark hair. He was seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The passenger is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and a mustache.

He was seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a burgundy/red 1997 to 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this collision can contact the LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.