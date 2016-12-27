Best Restaurants In Newport Beach

Newport Beach is known for its freshly caught seafood and waterfront restaurants, and among its more than 400 restaurants are some truly unique offerings. Home to organic, farm to table, and alternative dietary conscious choices along with unique concept kitchens and other one-of-a-kind restaurants, there is a dining option for everyone. When choosing where to dine in one of the premier coastal cities in southern California, here are some of the top restaurants to choose from.



Mastro’s Ocean Club Newport Beach

8112 East Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92657

(949) 376-6990

www.mastrosrestaurants.com 8112 East Coast HighwayNewport Beach, CA 92657(949) 376-6990 Mastro’s Ocean Club Newport Beach combines an acclaimed cuisine with stunning coastal views and its white glove service. Featuring a menu of juicy USDA Prime steaks and fresh seafood accompanied by live music, signature dishes include the Lobster Mashed Potatoes and fresh seafood like the jaw-dropping seafood towers, presented in a dramatic fashion amidst swirling dry ice. Along with an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail list, guests can also end the night on a sweet note with their famous signature Warm Butter Cake served al a mode.



FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach

Fashion Island

151 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 877-3005

www.figandolive.com Fashion Island151 Newport Center Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 877-3005 FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located in Newport Beach’s Fashion Island and transports guests into a large 12,000 square foot French Riviera Oasis. The restaurant is surrounded by olive trees, gardens and both indoor and outdoor seating. From their new fall menu, highlights have been their Kabocha Squash Risotto and Grilled Hickory Hanger Steak, while current popular dishes include the Mushroom Croquette, Paella del Mar and Rosemary Lamb Chops.



Andrea

The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 S Pelican Hill Rd.

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(949) 467-6800

www.andreanb.com The Resort at Pelican Hill22701 S Pelican Hill Rd.Newport Coast, CA 92657(949) 467-6800 Andrea, the signature restaurant at the The Resort at Pelican Hill, was named for the Renaissance architect who inspired Pelican Hill’s design. The restaurant captures the most inspiring coastal panoramas and Pacific sunsets and serves classic Northern Italian dishes bursting with the true flavors of Tuscany and surrounding regions. Either on the heated open-air terrace or in the casually chic dining room, Chef Jonah Amodt sources seasonal ingredients and implements time-honored preparations to bring the best of Italy to guest’s tables like its signature, the seasonal risotto. Served tableside from inside a wheel of imported Italian parmigiano-reggiano cheese, the hot risotto is brought out on a cart to the tableside, where a chef or server prepares it in front of the guest.



Bayside

900 Bayside Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-1222

www.baysiderestaurant.com 900 Bayside Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 721-1222 Overlooking the Newport Harbor, Bayside is a contemporary restaurant serving an extensive menu emphasizing fresh seafood. Along with their unique décor which includes Macassar ebony, a rare wood from Indonesia, and an ever-evolving fine art exhibition, Bayside offers a wrap-around patio with built-in heaters and sun drapes and live entertainment on a nightly basis. Serving seafood, steaks and more, popular items include the venison loin, their soy glazed organic Scottish salmon and the oven roasted rack of lamb.



Oak Grill

690 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

www.oakgrillnb.com 690 Newport Center Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 760-4920 Oak Grill is a true California original, boasting a handsome contemporary lush patio with golden glass lights glittering from tree boughs, and a menu which combines California cuisine with influences from around the globe. In addition, the restaurant offers a curated wine, beer and spirits program for patrons. The sophisticated and relaxed dining room is highlighted by floor-to-ceiling design featuring curved booths in shades of deep reds, nautical accents and romantic lighting. Favorites include the grilled pork chop and the roasted Chilean sea bass, and to end your evening try the chocolate Amaretto torte paired with richly colored Fonseca Tawny 20-year-old port.



True Food Kitchen

Fashion Island

451 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 644-2400

www.truefoodkitchen.com Fashion Island451 Newport Center Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 644-2400 True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with simple preparations, rooted in the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet. The innovative menu caters to a variety of preferences and diets and offers an array of delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options which all highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. Their warm, airy and inviting décor features communal tables, a cozy fire pit and private dining rooms. Serving lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends, currently one of their most popular dishes is the Lasagna Bolognese and be sure to pair it with one of their made-to-order juices or refreshers.



Bluewater Grill

630 Lido Park Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 675-3474

www.bluewatergrill.com 630 Lido Park Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92663(949) 675-3474 Bluewater Grill, a Newport Beach institution is located on waterfront in Newport’s Cannery Village. Going on 20 years strong, the restaurant offers its own private dock for customers arriving by boat, one of the few in Southern California. Serving just-off-the-boat sustainable seafood and shellfish, their menus are reprinted regularly to ensure the absolute freshest offerings. Some of their classic seafood favorites are the Beer-Battered fish & chips and New England and Manhattan clam chowders, made from scratch daily, while their Poke Tuna in a Mason Jar with Yam Chips and Harpooned Swordfish with Mango Salsa provide a modern take on classic dishes.



The Ritz Prime Seafood

2801 West Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 720-1800

www.ritzprimeseafood.com 2801 West Coast HwyNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 720-1800 Located along Newport’s scenic Mariner’s Mile, The Ritz Prime Seafood offers a fine dining experience harbor side, with a globally influenced menu featuring sustainable fish and seafood flown in daily, as well as dry-aged steaks, chops and Jidori chicken. This chic, upscale restaurant has new culinary offerings and its own look, social buzz and vibe offering scenic views abound from a wall of windows overlooking Newport Harbor. For starters, the Baby Beets or the Ahi Tuna Tartare are popular choices while favorite main courses include the Butterfish or the 36 oz. Tomahawk steak.



Stonehill Tavern

Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort N

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3200

www.monarchbeachresort.com Monarch Beach Resort1 Monarch Beach Resort NDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3200 Stonehill Tavern, a Michael Mina Restaurant at Monarch Beach Resort, offers a modern American cuisine that features local ingredients and seasonal ingredients and contemporary twists on classic tavern dishes paired with seasonal cocktails. Along with offering guests everything from a variety of nightly caviar selections, a custom multi-course tasting menu with paired wines, to a whole-fried Jidori chicken for two, their most popular dish is their lobster pot pie, a Michael Mina Signature Dish, with seasonal vegetables, morel mushrooms and brandied lobster cream.



Moulin

1000 Bristol St N.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 474-0920

www.moulinbistro.com 1000 Bristol St N.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 474-0920 Moulin, the eclectic French bistro-epicerie-café, was created by Laurent Vrignaud, who was born and raised in Montmartre, with the mission of making guests feel as if they’ve been transported to Paris. The restaurant is filled with vintage furnishings and décor, an antique butcher’s block, and a giant framed print from the 1920s. Moulin serves breakfast, fresh-baked breads, and the most authentic French viennoiserie and pastries in all of Orange County. They also offer charcuterie and cheese plates, beer and wine, served at a custom-made bar made of zinc, and the most beloved dishes served across France – including the popular Croque Madame.