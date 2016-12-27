Best New Cocktails To Try For Winter In Los Angeles

James Republic
500 E. First St.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 901-0235
www.jamesrepublic.com
James Republic inside Long Beach’s Marriott Courtyard offers a fall forward variation of a Manhattan as their fresh cocktail of the season. Called the Jack Skellington, this seasonal drink incorporates Bowen’s California whiskey, Corbin Cash sweet potato liqueur, fall spice and Gran Classico Bitter Liqueur. The mixologist in charge says, “Any whiskey will do but we prefer to use the Bowen’s California whiskey because of it’s smokiness and spice,” adding, “We also prefer the Gran Classico due to its light flavor profile.”
Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport
6225 W. Century Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(424) 702-1234
www.losangelesairport.regency.hyatt.com
Keep up your holiday spirits with any of the new Crafty Cocktails made with Greenbar Distillery’s organic spirits at the Concorde Lounge inside the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport. For the sheer festivity of this drink, we like the Hibiscus Fizz, which includes Fruitlab Hibiscus liqueur, sparking wine, Bar Keep lavender bitters and finished off with an orange twist. Another fresh offering on the cart that also employs the same hibiscus liqueur, the El Diablo in mixed with other tantalizing ingredients, including IXA Silver Taquila, ginger beer and the perfect splash of lime juice.
Riot House Bar
Andaz West Hollywood
8401 Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 656-1234
www.andaz.westhollywood.com
Making note of the hotel’s historical reputation since all kinds of rock ‘n roll icons like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison often stayed in this happening haunt often lovingly referred to as the Riot House, the in-house bar at the super swell Andaz West Hollywood has recently rolled out a very punny cocktail . The name? Aloe from the Other Side. The ingredients? Leblon cachaça rum, aloe vera, lime juice, ginger syrup, cucumber and club soda. The result? A warm, spicy drink thanks to the notes from the ginger and perfect way to enjoy a refreshing yet warming escape from winter.
Nic’s Martini Lounge
453 N. Canon Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 550-5707
www.nicsbeverlhills.com
Nic’s is without a doubt the most innovative martini lounge in the Los Angeles area. With that distinction, it’s no surprise that the offerings here at this swanky joint where fun is the operative function are creatively delicious and tops with connoisseurs of this particular choice of cocktail. For this winter, the Porn Star is among the newest among so a slew of choices. It’s made with Cariel Vodka, Cariel Vanilla, Intense Passion Fruit and a touch of lime.
Charcoal
425 Washington Blvd.
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
www.charcoalvenice.com
Charcoal in Venice has rolled out a few new winter concoctions now on the carte. Included are the Negroni Spritz (using Greenall’s gin, Campari, vermouth), the Roquette (made with Greenall’s gin) and the Smoke and Fire (including ingredients such as mezcal and Calabrian chili). With those options in mind, also remember that more drinks of this ilk are being created constantly in this Marina del Rey den of downing magical concoctions, so ask your mixologist what is the newest one on the day or night you visit Charcoal.
