Best New Cocktails To Try For Winter In Los Angeles

Even in sunny Southern California, mixologists tend to mix it up during the winter months with new and often more biting drinks. These additions to their cocktail menus cause quite a stir, especially so when these fresh options hit the spot during this particular time of the year when temperatures fall and holidays emerge.. That said, following are the best new offerings from daring Los Angeles bars as 2016 finally melts until 2017 appears. Cheers!



James Republic

500 E. First St.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 901-0235

James Republic inside Long Beach's Marriott Courtyard offers a fall forward variation of a Manhattan as their fresh cocktail of the season. Called the Jack Skellington, this seasonal drink incorporates Bowen's California whiskey, Corbin Cash sweet potato liqueur, fall spice and Gran Classico Bitter Liqueur. The mixologist in charge says, "Any whiskey will do but we prefer to use the Bowen's California whiskey because of it's smokiness and spice," adding, "We also prefer the Gran Classico due to its light flavor profile."



Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport

6225 W. Century Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

(424) 702-1234

Keep up your holiday spirits with any of the new Crafty Cocktails made with Greenbar Distillery's organic spirits at the Concorde Lounge inside the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport. For the sheer festivity of this drink, we like the Hibiscus Fizz, which includes Fruitlab Hibiscus liqueur, sparking wine, Bar Keep lavender bitters and finished off with an orange twist. Another fresh offering on the cart that also employs the same hibiscus liqueur, the El Diablo in mixed with other tantalizing ingredients, including IXA Silver Taquila, ginger beer and the perfect splash of lime juice.



Riot House Bar

Andaz West Hollywood

8401 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 656-1234

Making note of the hotel's historical reputation since all kinds of rock 'n roll icons like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison often stayed in this happening haunt often lovingly referred to as the Riot House, the in-house bar at the super swell Andaz West Hollywood has recently rolled out a very punny cocktail . The name? Aloe from the Other Side. The ingredients? Leblon cachaça rum, aloe vera, lime juice, ginger syrup, cucumber and club soda. The result? A warm, spicy drink thanks to the notes from the ginger and perfect way to enjoy a refreshing yet warming escape from winter.



Nic’s Martini Lounge

453 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 550-5707

Nic's is without a doubt the most innovative martini lounge in the Los Angeles area. With that distinction, it's no surprise that the offerings here at this swanky joint where fun is the operative function are creatively delicious and tops with connoisseurs of this particular choice of cocktail. For this winter, the Porn Star is among the newest among so a slew of choices. It's made with Cariel Vodka, Cariel Vanilla, Intense Passion Fruit and a touch of lime.