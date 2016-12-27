Best New Cocktails To Try For Winter In Los Angeles

December 27, 2016 10:06 PM
Filed Under: best of, Charcoal, Cocktails, Drinks, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Hyatt Regency LAX, James Republic, Jane Lasky, Nic's Martini Lounge, Riot Houe Bar, Signature Cocktails
Even in sunny Southern California, mixologists tend to mix it up during the winter months with new and often more biting drinks. These additions to their cocktail menus cause quite a stir, especially so when these fresh options hit the spot during this particular time of the year when temperatures fall and holidays emerge.. That said, following are the best new offerings from daring Los Angeles bars as 2016 finally melts until 2017 appears. Cheers!
(credit: Christopher Y./yelp)

(credit: Christopher Y./yelp)


James Republic
500 E. First St.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 901-0235
www.jamesrepublic.com

James Republic inside Long Beach’s Marriott Courtyard offers a fall forward variation of a Manhattan as their fresh cocktail of the season. Called the Jack Skellington, this seasonal drink incorporates Bowen’s California whiskey, Corbin Cash sweet potato liqueur, fall spice and Gran Classico Bitter Liqueur. The mixologist in charge says, “Any whiskey will do but we prefer to use the Bowen’s California whiskey because of it’s smokiness and spice,” adding, “We also prefer the Gran Classico due to its light flavor profile.”

(credit: Minerva Studio/shutterstock)

(credit: Minerva Studio/shutterstock)


Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport
6225 W. Century Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(424) 702-1234
www.losangelesairport.regency.hyatt.com

Keep up your holiday spirits with any of the new Crafty Cocktails made with Greenbar Distillery’s organic spirits at the Concorde Lounge inside the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport. For the sheer festivity of this drink, we like the Hibiscus Fizz, which includes Fruitlab Hibiscus liqueur, sparking wine, Bar Keep lavender bitters and finished off with an orange twist. Another fresh offering on the cart that also employs the same hibiscus liqueur, the El Diablo in mixed with other tantalizing ingredients, including IXA Silver Taquila, ginger beer and the perfect splash of lime juice.

(credit: Jeff V./yelp)

(credit: Jeff V./yelp)


Riot House Bar
Andaz West Hollywood
8401 Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 656-1234
www.andaz.westhollywood.com

Making note of the hotel’s historical reputation since all kinds of rock ‘n roll icons like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison often stayed in this happening haunt often lovingly referred to as the Riot House, the in-house bar at the super swell Andaz West Hollywood has recently rolled out a very punny cocktail . The name? Aloe from the Other Side. The ingredients? Leblon cachaça rum, aloe vera, lime juice, ginger syrup, cucumber and club soda. The result? A warm, spicy drink thanks to the notes from the ginger and perfect way to enjoy a refreshing yet warming escape from winter.

(Credit: Todd Porter & Diane Cu-Porter )

(Credit: Todd Porter & Diane Cu-Porter )


Nic’s Martini Lounge
453 N. Canon Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 550-5707
www.nicsbeverlhills.com

Nic’s is without a doubt the  most innovative martini lounge in the Los Angeles area. With that distinction, it’s no surprise that the offerings here at this swanky joint where fun is the operative function are creatively delicious and tops with connoisseurs of this particular choice of cocktail. For this winter, the Porn Star is among the newest among so a slew of choices. It’s made with Cariel Vodka, Cariel Vanilla, Intense Passion Fruit and a touch of lime.

(credit: sandi l./yelp)

(credit: sandi l./yelp)


Charcoal
425 Washington Blvd.
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
www.charcoalvenice.com

Charcoal in Venice has rolled out a few new winter concoctions now on the carte. Included are the Negroni Spritz (using Greenall’s gin, Campari, vermouth), the Roquette (made with Greenall’s gin) and the Smoke and Fire (including ingredients such as mezcal and Calabrian chili). With those options in mind, also remember that more drinks of this ilk are being created constantly in this Marina del Rey den of downing magical concoctions, so ask your mixologist what is the newest one on the day or night you visit Charcoal.

By Jane Lasky
