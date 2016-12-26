Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday following an officer-involved shooting.
According to the Riverside Police Department, Ryan Rodriguez, of Riverside, was charged with an assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
Rodriguez is being held in the Riverside County Jail.
Shortly after midnight, officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Orange and Spruce streets.
The driver, who was later identified as Rodriguez, accelerated away from the officers, and a pursuit began in the area of Spruce and Mulberry streets.
At one point, Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle and struck a curb.
When the officers gave several orders for him to exit the vehicle, Rodriguez accelerated in reverse.
An officer-involved shooting subsequently occurred.
Rodriguez fled from the scene on foot. He was later found hiding inside a car located in the backyard of a home on Northbend Street, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7213.