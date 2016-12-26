Report: Comedian Ricky Harris Dies At 54

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Comedian Ricky Harris has passed away at the age of 54, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ricky Harris’ manager told the Times that Harris died Monday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
Harris, a Long Beach native according to the Times, had television and movie career spanning back to 1993. He appeared in movies and television movies such as “Poetic Justice,” “Moesha,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Dope” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Several comedians, actors and musicians took to Twitter to mourn his death.