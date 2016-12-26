Report: Comedian Ricky Harris Dies At 54

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Comedian Ricky Harris has passed away at the age of 54, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ricky Harris’ manager told the Times that Harris died Monday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

Harris, a Long Beach native according to the Times, had television and movie career spanning back to 1993. He appeared in movies and television movies such as “Poetic Justice,” “Moesha,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Dope” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Several comedians, actors and musicians took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my n… https://t.co/kTjQQJGIS2 pic.twitter.com/NiHKZp0FOX — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 27, 2016

My favorite comic passed today! He never got his just due! But if u ever saw him gig u knew he was as good as it gets!#RIpRickeyHarris — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 26, 2016

Rest in Power Brother Ricky. pic.twitter.com/JnXGmX4Z0e — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) December 27, 2016

2016 is savage! RIP to a real one 💔 https://t.co/9xGGB2OEJn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 27, 2016

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016

Comedians… We give a piece of ourselves everytime we step on a stage. You are appreciated. Rest in Heaven Ricky Harris. #RIP #RickyHarris — JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) December 27, 2016