Pursuit Suspect Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Pole, Tree In Florence

FLORENCE (CBSLA.com) — A pursuit suspect was killed Monday when he crashed his vehicle into a pole and tree in Florence.
The chase began shortly after 2:30 a.m. when officers observed the vehicle run a stop sign, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Minutes later, the driver crashed his four-door Chevrolet in the 900 block of E. Manchester Avenue.
Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Officials closed Manchester between McKinley and Central avenues to investigate the crash.
