Post-Christmas Shoppers Cashing In On Great Deals

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — The day after Christmas is the second busiest shopping day right behind black Friday.
Many at the Glendale Galleria were exchanging gifts Monday or trying to get in on the big sales. CBSLA’s Brittney Hopper reported that it was a madhouse at times Monday.
“We just got here and the line is crazy and it took us forever to park,” one shopper said.
Overall holiday shopping sales are expected to be up this year from last year. According to the website Cheapism, you can find good deals right now on electronics.
Look for gift card deals on resale sites. There are deals to be had on makeup, perfume and lotion. And for the kids, you can find some toys 50 percent off right now as retailers try to unload their surplus. Bargains should last all week.
“I think everything had at least one sale on it,” one shopper said.
Earlier in the day CBS2’s Michele Gile was finding great deals down in Orange County.
