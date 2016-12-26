Pico Rivera Man Killed By Deputies During Alleged Scissor Attack ID’d

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Pico Rivera after he allegedly attacked family members with a pair of scissors was identified Monday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Forty-eight-year-old Zhonghua Li was killed by deputies at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue, according to Deputy Kimberly Alexander.

Li was pronounced dead at the scene, Alexander said.

The shooting occurred as deputies responded to a report of a man with a history of mental illness stabbing family members with a pair of scissors, she said.

“Two Pico Rivera Station deputies arrived on the scene and encountered the suspect in the street. He was holding an object in his right hand,” Alexander said. “He began walking aggressively towards the deputies and refused the commands to stop and drop the object.”

One deputy fired a stun bag round striking Li in the torso she said. He continued moving towards the deputies refusing to drop the object.

The two deputies then fired their handguns at Li.

“A sharp bladed object was recovered near the suspect’s body,” Alexander said.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the suspect’s family members, but a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the scene and did not take anyone to a hospital.

