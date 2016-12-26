Needles Washing Ashore Concern Beach Goers, Dog Owners In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Robin Dial can’t believe the countless hypodermic needles that are still littering her favorite dog beach in Newport after the recent rains.

“I worry about my dog being out here, but it’s the only dog beach that’s around,” Dial said.

With Monday being a holiday, the city was unable to respond. CBS2’s Stacey Butler reported that police got so many complaints that and officer was sent out came out and found 75 needles on the beach.

Every day dial says she picks up as many as she can find and throws them away to protect her dog, Maddy.

“If they don’t have the tops on them, there’s a good chance you’re gonna step on a needle,” Dial said.

Bruce Patterson brought his dog Tess to the stretch of sand where the Santa Ana River feeds into the ocean at Newport Beach.

“I just watch her real close, make sure she doesn’t grab anything she shouldn’t,” Patterson said. “It seems like it has gotten worse.”

On social media the needles are drawing sharp criticism.

One woman posted that she collected handfuls of needles in a traffic cone. She said she saw thousands of hypodermic needles and warned, “dogs and humans should stay away.”

Kelly and Wayne Brown are surprised that their nightly walk with their dog, Yager, is now littered with needles that they say surfers and beach visitors have been removing, not the city.

“I think it’s horrible. I don’t know where all this trash is coming from either,” Brown said.