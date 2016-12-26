Holiday Closures Observed For Christmas

December 26, 2016 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Christmas, Closures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Government offices, courts, schools, libraries, post offices and banks will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

There will be no trash collection by crews in Los Angeles. Residents whose trash is normally collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday.

Metro buses, trains and subways will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The following Foothill Transit lines will be on a weekend schedule: 178, 185, 187, 190, 194, 195, 197, 269, 272, 274, 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 286, 289, 291, 480, 482, 486, 488, 492 and the Silver Streak.

No other Foothill Transit lines will be in operation.

Metrolink will operate on a Sunday schedule.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia