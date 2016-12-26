Holiday Closures Observed For Christmas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Government offices, courts, schools, libraries, post offices and banks will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.
There will be no trash collection by crews in Los Angeles. Residents whose trash is normally collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday.
Metro buses, trains and subways will operate on a Sunday schedule.
The following Foothill Transit lines will be on a weekend schedule: 178, 185, 187, 190, 194, 195, 197, 269, 272, 274, 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 286, 289, 291, 480, 482, 486, 488, 492 and the Silver Streak.
No other Foothill Transit lines will be in operation.
Metrolink will operate on a Sunday schedule.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)