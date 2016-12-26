Angry Customers Wait Outside Downey Market To Receive Refund For Bad Tamales

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of customers waited in line Monday morning outside of a Downey market to receive a refund for what they say was a bad batch of tamales that ruined Christmas.
Several customers carried bags of their spoiled, discolored tamales to show as proof that the masa used to make the tamales was bad.
The owner of Amapola Deli & Market issued a written statement that reads in part: “For us, our customers are our priority, which is why we have proposed to take concrete actions to make the refund.”
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported customers, however, are saying a refund simply isn’t enough.
A store spokesman said they are looking into what caused the tamales to spoil, and wish to regain the confidence of their customers again.
The grocery store, which has been famous for making Christmas tamales for more than 50 years, has four locations in the Los Angeles area.