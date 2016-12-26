CHP Cruiser Uses PIT Maneuver To End Chase In Hawthorne

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A driver possibly involved in a hit-and-run led California Highway Patrol officers on a 15-minute car chase Monday afternoon that began in Carson and ended in Hawthorne, where the driver of the dark-colored sedan crashed.
The chase came to an end at 3:22 p.m. on Aviation Boulevard near Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach, according to CHP.
A CHP patrol SUV was damaged while using a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle. The driver ran from the car and was tackled nearby. He was seen thrashing around even as officers handcuffed him. The arrest was caught by the SKY9 chopper.
The pursuit began in Carson following a possible hit-and-run, CHP said. The suspect’s name and the circumstances that prompted the chase were not confirmed, however.
No serious injuries were reported during the incident.
