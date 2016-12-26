CHP Cruiser Uses PIT Maneuver To End Chase In Hawthorne

Rams Opponent Profile: Cardinals Come To Town Playing For PrideThe Arizona Cardinals won the NFC West last season and lost in the NFC Championship Game. The team had high hopes for 2016, but things cratered out with a 1-3 start to the season, and the Cardinals never recovered. Now, they come to Los Angeles for a Week 17 matchup against the Rams, a team that has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Arizona has enough pride to make sure that becomes 11 losses in the final 12 games of the year for Los Angeles.