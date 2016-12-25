Recent Rainfall Spurs Advisory For LA County Beaches Through Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say that residents planning on visiting beaches in Los Angeles County should exercise caution when swimming in ocean waters.
That’s because the recent rainfall may have resulted in bacteria, debris, and trash entering the ocean waters through storm drains, creeks, and rivers, public health officials said.
To that end, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“Swimmers and surfers are advised to stay away from discharge sites,” the agency said in a news release.
It added, “There is the possibility bacterium or chemicals from debris and trash could contaminate the water near and around discharge sites, and individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.”
