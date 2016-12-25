Police Working Tirelessly To Make Arrest In Shooting Death Of Pasadena Man

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man who they say was shot and killed in Pasadena last week.
Brandon Douglas of Pasadena was transported to a hospital Thursday, where he later died of his injuries.
Police said they had responded to the 1200 block of N. Fair Oaks Avenue just before 10 p.m. regarding reports of gunshots heard in the area.
When they arrived, they located Douglas who they said was suffering from gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made.
Police said they have been working tirelessly to identify, locate and arrest those responsible.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.