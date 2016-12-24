Several LA Groups Hosting Christmas Day Meals For Those In Need

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Events to provide Christmas meals are planned for Skid Row, Pasadena and Hollywood on Sunday, while children at Los Angeles International Airport will receive gifts from Los Angeles Airport Police officers.

The Midnight Mission will begin distributing toys to thousands of children experiencing homelessness, and will serve Christmas brunch at 8:30 a.m.

Entertainer Dick Van Dyke, KLOS-FM (95.5) personality Gary Moore and musician Jason Heath will be among the volunteers serving meals and distributing toys.

Union Station Homeless Services has shifted its Christmas dinner from Pasadena’s Central Park to the organization’s adult center on Raymond Avenue.

More than 500 plates of food are expected to be served to individuals experiencing homelessness or poverty, along with senior citizens, and those who are alone for Christmas or unable to afford a holiday meal, at the 44th annual event, which begins at 11 a.m., according to Union Station CEO John Brauer.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood will conduct its 37th annual free Christmas Day Feast for anyone away from home, those who might be lonely, homeless or in need of a warm meal, a hug or a laugh.

Top comics will join other celebrities in helping serve each guest a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Comedians will perform live shows following meals served at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Temple Israel of Hollywood’s 30th annual Christmas Dinner for the Hungry and Homeless will provide a Christmas meal for the community from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hollywood United Methodist Church, along with toys for children and personal care items for adults.

Los Angeles Airport Police officers will hand out stuffed animals and candy canes to children traveling on Christmas morning, and the department’s K-9s will interact with children and entertain passengers, said Rob Pedregon, the department’s public information officer.

Meanwhile, Metro will offer free rides on its bus and rail lines from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve.

Fare gates at rail stations will be unlocked during those hours, and there will be no need to tap a TAP card. Anyone who mistakenly does so will not be charged, according to Metro.

