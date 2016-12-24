Man With Brain Injury Missing In Laguna Woods Area

LAGUNA WOODS (CBSLA.com) — A man who suffered a brain injury last April and lost his short-term memory is missing in the Orange County area of Laguna Woods.
Joseph Samperi, 67, has no ability to know where he is, what he’s doing or what day it is, his son says.
Samperi is white, 5-foot-11 with blond greying hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and blue jeans.
According to his son, Samperi was being transported Saturday morning from his transitional living facility, Casa De Colina in Pomona, to his wife’s new apartment in Laguna Woods. He was left alone in the transport vehicle briefly at the intersection of El Toro Road and Calle Sonora and apparently got out and walked away at around 10 a.m.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Orange County Sheriff Department at (949) 770-6011.