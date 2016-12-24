House Fire In Pomona Displaces Family On Christmas Eve

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a house fire in Pomona has displaced a family this Christmas eve.
The fire erupted at the home in the 800 block of East Sixth Street just after 12 p.m. Saturday, according to firefighters.
According to authorities, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
