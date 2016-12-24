Gold Line Service Restored After Big Rig Careens Onto Tracks

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Metro Gold Line service was restored Saturday morning in Pasadena following a two-day closure caused by a big rig crash Thursday morning.
Light rail service was fully restored at 8:30 a.m. between the Allen and Sierra Madre Villa Stations along the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Pasadena, according to Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.
One motorist was injured early Thursday morning a collision between a big rig and a car sent the truck careening through the center divider and onto the tracks in the freeway median east of San Gabriel Boulevard.
During the closure, shuttle buses were used to ferry passengers between the stations.
A crane was used to repair a pole on the tracks, requiring the use of the carpool lane on the 210 Freeway, but the work was completed and the lane reopened by 7 p.m. Friday, Sotero said.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)