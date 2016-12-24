1 Dead, 2 Wounded In San Fernando Shooting; Suspect At Large

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) — A suspect remains at large in a possible gang-related triple-shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Friday afternoon in San Fernando.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting was reported at 2:07 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Harps Street, near Fourth Avenue.
San Fernando police responded to find a Hispanic woman in the street in front of the home with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Officers entered the backyard of the home, where they found two Hispanic men, also with gunshot wounds.
One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, while Los Angeles City Fire Department crews transported the injured man and woman to local hospitals. The man was in critical condition as of Friday night with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, LASD said. The woman is in stable condition.
Following the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun jumping the fences of nearby homes. Police and deputies established a perimeter and searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The search was called off at 9 p.m.
There was no immediate suspect description and no weapons were recovered by police. No names were released.
LASD detectives and San Fernando police are continuing to investigate.