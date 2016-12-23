Cold, Wet Weather Prompts Officials To Extend Hours For Most Winter Shelters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A temporary extension of hours at most winter shelters will remain open through the weekend, authorities said Friday.
The extension was granted due to cold and wet weather conditions.
The following shelters will remain open for a 38-hour window between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday: Highland Park, Santa Clarita, Skid Row, South Los Angeles, Sylmar, West Lost Angeles and Long Beach.
The shelters in East San Gabriel Valley and Lancaster will not be participating in the 24-hour activation.
All Winter Shelter Program locations will remain open until March 1, 2017.
