What To Do This Weekend In Orange County – December 23

Sure it’s raining, and yes it is a holiday weekend, but that isn’t getting in the way of what is shaping up to be a lively couple of days away from work. Orange County is booming with cool things to do to help punctuate your holiday weekend and regardless of what your speed is, there is plenty to get into. If the plan is to get out and be active or keep it indoors and cozy, here is a can’t miss list of the best ways to celebrate Christmas after the gifts have been opened.

Friday, December 23



Elf: The Musical

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the ArtsSouth Coast Plaza600 Town Center Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Arguably establishing itself a modern Christmas classic, the story of a human that was adopted by elves only to return to New York to find his birth father has become essential holiday viewing. While the assertion could be made that the popularity of the story rests entirely on the shoulders of Will Ferrell’s talents, the moral of the story endures as a integral to the spirit of the season. Fans of the film now get the opportunity to experience the plot in a whole new way as the musical takes to the stage at Segerstrom. While the film already has some key moment of melody, the musical features tunes from Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book from Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). There couldn’t be a more appropriate musical for the season.

Saturday, December 24



Winter Fest 2016

www.winterfestoc.org OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 708-3247 While lots of winter activations make the wonderland claim, Winterfest at the OC Fair and Events Center makes a convincing effort to transform a small section of Costa Mesa into the North Pole. In fact, there are regular snow dustings, there are tube rides down real snow slopes, there is outdoor ice skating, there is even the chance to work in Santa’s workshop on seasonal crafts for the perfect take home souvenir. Every night, the massive Christmas tree is the focal point of a ceremonial lighting that really drives home that Christmas awe. Guests can check into Santa’s petting zoo with real animals or cruise the festival of lights to soak in some holiday glow. The festival of winter really does offer a wealth of amenities to ensure that guests will stay a full day and into the night before the realize that they are in the heart of Orange County and not the North Pole.





Disney On Ice Presents: World Of Enchantment

www.disneyonice.com Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 The Worlds of Enchantment experience of Disney On Ice narrows the focus to four of Disney’s most beloved films. From Lightning McQueen and the crew in Cars, to Buzz, Woody, and the gang of “Toy Story,” to “The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Beginning,” and finally, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf of “Frozen,” each of the casts check in with a dazzling performance on skates. Embracing some of the brand’s most cherished casts, the story is a cohesive collection of vignettes that all work together as kids and parents alike gaze in amazement. Boasting memorable melodies and some fancy footwork, the unmistakable characters come to life in a way that really strikes a chord with the little guys. Be the hero of the holiday season and grab some tickets, a bucket of popcorn, and watch the kiddos faces light up for Disney On Ice.

Sunday, December 25



Gabriel Igelsias

www.gabrieliglesias.com Irvine Improv527 Spectrum Center Dr.Irvine, CA 92616(949) 854-5455 While Gabriel Iglesias continues to work the stand up stage, it’s important to remind readers that the guy has cemented arena-sized shows on the strength of the comedic stature and signature sound effects. Embracing the “fluffy guy” moniker, Igelsias has become a household name with his ability to make funny happen for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities. A regular on television, Gabriel continues to travel both home and abroad making people applaud his witty conversation in a way that suggests that no matter how famous he gets, the stand up stage is where he feels most comfortable. As a holiday treat, fans will get to see Igelsias in a super intimate performance that promises to be painfully hilarious.





Celebrate Christmas It’s Christmas Day, so you’re probably headed to the movies after opening your presents. But, after, there are plenty of great option for Christmas Day Dinner throughout Orange County.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.