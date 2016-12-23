Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In El Monte Following Pursuit

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in El Monte report there has been an officer-involved shooting there Friday evening.
The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Esto Avenue and Haverly Street, officials said.
The shooting apparently took place at the end of a pursuit.
It was also unclear what led to the pursuit but the suspect — a male adult — was shot by police.
The suspect’s condition was not released.
Police also did not say where the pursuit started.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.