86-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Lakewood Has Been Found

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Police in the Lakewood area report that a missing 86-year-old man has been found..
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Edgar “Ed” Vernon Mayfield was last seen leaving his home around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ocana Avenue.
Mayfield suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is easily confused.
Police said Friday afternoon that Mayfield was found by his son near the 91 Freeway and Lakewood Boulevard in Lakewood.
Officials said Mayfield was in good spirits and in the company of loved ones.
