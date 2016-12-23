86-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Lakewood Has Been Found

December 23, 2016 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Missing Person

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Police in the Lakewood area report that a missing 86-year-old man has been found..

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Edgar “Ed” Vernon Mayfield was last seen leaving his home around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ocana Avenue.

Mayfield suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is easily confused.

Police said Friday afternoon that Mayfield was found by his son near the 91 Freeway and Lakewood Boulevard in Lakewood.

Officials said Mayfield was in good spirits and in the company of loved ones.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia