Magic Hand Lakers 12th Loss In 13 Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and the Orlando Magic blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a 109-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The Lakers finished a seven-game trip with their 12th loss in 13 games.

Serge Ibaka added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Orlando.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points. and D’Angelo Russell added 15 for the Lakers.

D.J. Augustin made two 3-pointers and a layup, and the Magic blocked five of the Lakers’ first seven shots, taking a 10-0 lead before Nick Young got the Lakers on the board with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

Orlando broke its record for a quarter with the nine blocks and finished with 11.

Orlando ran off to a 25-point lead in the first half and led 57-40 at halftime.

Clarkson made three 3-pointers and a dunk during a 16-2 run that helped the Lakers get within six, at 88-82, early in the fourth quarter. But C.J. Watson scored seven of 13 straight Orlando points to help the Magic put the game away.

TIP-INS

Lakers: F Julius Randle missed the game, having attended the birth of son Kyden in Los Angeles on Friday morning. . . . C Tarik Black (sprained right ankle) and G Jose Calderon (strained right hamstring) did not play, but both expect to return soon.

Magic: G Evan Fournier, the Magic’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, missed a game for the first time this season. He has a right heel contusion.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Sunday night’s game against the Clippers will be the Lakers’ first home game in two weeks. They will play 11 of their next 14 at home.

Magic: Monday’s home game against Memphis is a rematch of a 95-94 loss on Dec. 1 in which the Magic blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.