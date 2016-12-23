AAA: Nearly 7.7M Southern Californians To Travel Over The Holidays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Nearly 7.7 million Southern California residents are expected to travel for the holidays.
According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, residents will travel through LAX from Friday through Jan. 2, 2017.
The year-end holiday travel is expected to set a new all-time record.
Eighty-nine percent of travelers, or 6.8 million Southern Californians and 10.9 million statewide, will travel by car to their destinations.
More than 627,000 local residents and 1 million Californians are expected to fly.
In total, about 4.3 million passengers are expected to pass through LAX during the holiday period.
The slowest travel days are projected to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
This year, LAX is projected to be the third-busiest airport in the country.
The most popular destinations for Southern Californians are Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Mexico, Mammoth Lakes and Southern California ski areas.
