Chargers Take Another Step Closer To LA

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — Since the San Diego Chargers have a “1-year option” to join the Rams in 2019 at the Inglewood Stadium, the team on Friday signed a tentative agreement to lease a building and about three acres of land in Costa Mesa.
Chargers owner Dean Spanos is expected to make a decision on the move next month.
The Chargers would have the space they need to setup their headquarters and training facility.
The headquarters would be next to the practice fields and weight room.
The question is, whether Spanos really wants to leave San Diego or if he’s just using this as leverage.
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley released this statement.
“We are elated that the Chargers organization has selected Costa Mesa, the city of the arts, as their new home if the L.A. stadium option is exercised.”