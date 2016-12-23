‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack On Plane

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack during a flight on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The actress was traveling on board a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport

Fisher is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center but her exact condition is not known, CBSLA’s Jennifer Kastner reported.

Her brother Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

“They rushed from the back with what I think it was a defibrillator and a first-aid box and rushed to the front,” Passenger Keith Miller said.

Airport police responded just after noon to Terminal 7 for report of a female passenger who went into cardiac arrest.

Upon their arrival, paramedics performed CPR on the victim.

Passengers who were on board the flight reacted to the incident on social media.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

Some celebrities posted well wishes to the actress on social media.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Fisher is best known as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

