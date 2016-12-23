Woman Wanted For Stealing Louis Vuitton Purse, Wedding Ring From Car In Burbank

December 23, 2016 8:21 AM
BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Friday to locate a woman who allegedly stole multiple items from a vehicle in Burbank.

The theft was reported around 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive.

According to police, a Louis Vuitton purse, wallet, iPad, iPhone and wedding ring were stolen from a vehicle parked in the area.

The estimated loss totals $24,000.

Later that day, surveillance video captured a woman purchasing a Burberry purse at Bloomingdale’s in Glendale.

Police said the woman appears be carrying the stolen Louis Vuitton purse while making the purchase.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect has been urged to contact the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3279.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Glenn David Magas says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:46 am

    I think the victim is lying. NOBODY leaves their iPhone in the car. Nobody leaves their PHONE in their house.

    The wallet – you’ll leave home without the wallet you won’t without a phone.

    Add that up and now you have to an iPad and a $20K wedding ring? AND A PURSE? A wallet AND a purse?

    That person is LYING so bad.

    Reply | Report comment |

