Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – December 23

Considering it is Christmas weekend, the recreational options for the weekend really haven’t slowed much. There is still a fantastic wealth of things to explore in Los Angeles and with everyone feeling the spirit of the season, getting a bit of fresh of air is a great way to seal a perfect holiday weekend. If you aren’t looking to hit the return and exchange lines and maybe the movies just aren’t piquing your interest, here is a list of solid options of how best to spend your Christmas weekend.

Friday, December 23



Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 308-6300

www.dolbytheatre.com Dolby Theatre6801 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 308-6300 Among the necessary holiday stories, the tale of Rudolph has been a cultural fixture when it comes to Christmas. The old claymation film is widely considered essential viewing across generations. It’s just one of those staples that embodies the holiday spirit. Fans will now get the chance to see the characters like the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as Rudolph come to life in the musical adaptation of the classic. The Dolby Theatre will transform into a winter dream that will appeal to the wonder of both young and old complete with multiple shows on both the 23rd and even on Christmas Eve,

Saturday, December 24



Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr.

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 949-4200

www.descansogardens.org Descanso Gardens1418 Descanso Dr.La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011(818) 949-4200 An incredibly tranquil destination in the hub of the ever-bustling Southern California, Descanso Gardens has been a retreat for botanists and casual visitors since the 1950’s. From the stunning architecture of the Boddy House to the rotating exhibits of Sturt Haaga Gallery, guests could spend all day on the grounds and not get bored. The showcase piece however continues to be the stunning gardens. Featuring some nine different garden areas including Natures Table, offering all edible foliage, the Japanese gardens, and the Oak Forest with tress that are literally centuries old, the natural beauty of Descanso is undeniable. For the holidays, Descanso has unveiled their Enchanted Forest of Lights. This one-mile walk links 8 different lighting interactive lighting scenes together that allow guests to explore the grounds at night. Here is your chance to visit a cherished piece of SoCal and get into the spirit of the season.





Eat Christmas Eve Diner If you don’t have plans yet, make sure to celebrate with friends and family for a great Christmas Eve Dinner. We’ve curated a list of the places Best Places To Eat In Los Angeles For Christmas Eve

Sunday, December 25



ICE At Santa Monica

1324 5th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.downtownsm.com/ice 1324 5th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401 How’s this for a unique Christmas experience? Did you ever think you could go ice-skating and smell the salt water from the beach at the same time? Ice at Downtown Santa Monica offers that wonderful pairing with a 8000-square foot full service ice rink. Offering great deals on skate rentals and even skating lessons. In close proximity to all of the shops, cafes, and window-shopping of downtown Santa Monica, this is a great way to experience a holiday pastime without having to worry about the wind chill.





LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 763-5483

www.lalive.com L.A. Live800 W. Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 763-5483 If you are looking for an ice skating experience that works in more of a metropolitan feel, what about lacing up some skates within viewing distance of the Los Angeles Kings’ home ice. The Holiday Ice feature down at L.A. Live gives guests the chance to free skate around a gigantic tree and surrounded by thousands of nightly visitors. With three different periods, afternoon, evening, and late night, a few hours on the ice works well whether you are on a date or out with the family. After you work up a sweat, you can get your shoes back on a walk to any of the dining destinations within the LA Live complex. Take in some fresh air and enjoy the ambiance of one of Los Angeles’ most frequented destinations.

