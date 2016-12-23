1 Dead, 2 Wounded In San Fernando Shooting; Suspect At Large

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday in San Fernando.

Stu Mundel, reporting in Sky 9, said police have set up a perimeter search for the killer.

Firefighters were called about 2:10 p.m. to the 400 block of Harps Street, near Fourth Avenue, and took three people to a hospital, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

People in the neighborhood were told to shelter in place.

San Fernando Police called in the LAPD to assist.

Police believed the suspect was holed up in a home just north of the original shooting scene.

Reporting from the scene, CBS2’s Tom Wait said the victims who survived the attack (a man and a woman) are at the hospital and police are attempting to interview them.

The male victim was reportedly in critical condition, the female patient was reported to be in serious condition. Police said the woman had been shot in the abdomen. The other male victim was shot at least once in the upper torso, police said.

The female victim encountered police in the front of the premises. She directed them to the backyard where two more men were suffering from gunshot wounds. The deceased, who reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds, was described as a Latino.

Friday evening, officials said the shooting was gang-related.

At 9 p.m., San Fernando Police said “heavy police activity [has] concluded” in the area of Harps Street between Fourth and Library. They also said to please continue to avoid the area.

As of 11 p.m. the suspect remained at large. Also, as of 11 p.m. the male victim was still critical and the female victim was not upgraded to stable condition, police said.

The weapon was not recovered.