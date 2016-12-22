Pileup Shuts Down 60 Freeway Lanes From Palm Springs Area To LA

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) — At least two people were injured in a pileup that shut down one of the main roadways between the Los Angeles and Palms Springs areas, and Las Vegas beyond.
The crash was reported at 6:39 a.m. on the westbound 60 freeway, west of Interstate 10 and east of Gilman Springs Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
A SigAlert was issued for the westbound 60 Freeway, as well as the 6th Street on-ramp in Beaumont and the westbound connection between Interstate 10 and the 60 freeway.
Just before 9 a.m., the fast lane reopened on westbound 60, but Caltrans crews kept some lanes closed to clean up oil that was spilled on the freeway.
