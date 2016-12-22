Pileup Shuts Down 60 Freeway Lanes From Palm Springs Area To LA

December 22, 2016 11:09 AM
Filed Under: 60 Freeway, Beaumont, Sigalert

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) — At least two people were injured in a pileup that shut down one of the main roadways between the Los Angeles and Palms Springs areas, and Las Vegas beyond.

The crash was reported at 6:39 a.m. on the westbound 60 freeway, west of Interstate 10 and east of Gilman Springs Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A SigAlert was issued for the westbound 60 Freeway, as well as the 6th Street on-ramp in Beaumont and the westbound connection between Interstate 10 and the 60 freeway.

Just before 9 a.m., the fast lane reopened on westbound 60, but Caltrans crews kept some lanes closed to clean up oil that was spilled on the freeway.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

