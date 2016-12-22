Man Held On Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Slashing Woman’s Throat 12 Inches

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old Ventura man for attempted murder, domestic violence and aggravated mayhem after he allegedly slashed a woman’s throat.
Deputies from the Ojai Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident in the 10000 block of Creek Road Wednesday just before 7 p.m.
Deputies allege Colin Meyer used a knife and cut the victim’s face and throat just missing her carotid artery. Officials said the 49-year-old female victim — an Ojai resident — sustained a very deep laceration that was approximately twelve inches long,
Meyer fled the scene in his vehicle.
The female victim was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where she underwent surgery.
Meyer was later located in the 2200 block of Elizabeth Street in the city of Ventura and taken into custody.
Authorities said Meyer sustained a self-inflicted knife wound and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center.
Meyer was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated mayhem, and attempted homicide. He was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. His bail is currently $1,000,000.
Anyone who may have witnessed the domestic violence is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau.