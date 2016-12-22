Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce Birth Of Third Baby Girl

December 22, 2016 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Kobe Bryant, New Baby, Vanessa Bryant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant got an early Christmas gift – a healthy, 7-pound baby girl.

On their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted the photo of Bianka Bella Bryant swaddled and sleeping in a pink knitted blanket and cap.

The proud parents said Bianka was born on Dec. 5.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.

Bryant and his wife have two older daughters – 13-year-old Natalia and 10-year-old Gianna.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia