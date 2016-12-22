Firefighter Injured While Battling Whittier House Fire

December 22, 2016 9:45 AM
WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — A firefighter suffered a minor injury Thursday while fighting a blaze that severely damaged a Whittier home.

The fire was first reported at 7 a.m. in the 12000 block of Colima Road, Los Angeles County Fire officials said.

Flames burned through the roof of the two-story building, and crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures or brush.

(credit: Los Angeles County Fire Department)

The fire was mostly knocked down within 90 minutes, but firefighters remain on scene dousing hot spots within the home, which was described as having heavy pack-rat conditions.

The firefighter, who pulled a hamstring, was taken to Whittier Presbyterian Hospital.

The cause of fire was under investigation.

