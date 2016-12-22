Truck Plows Through Bedroom In Thousand Oaks Home; Man Killed

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed Thursday morning after a truck crashed into a home in Thousand Oaks.
The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Brairwood Place, according to sheriff’s deputies.
A preliminary investigation revealed the truck barreled through a bedroom located in the back of the home where a man was sleeping.
Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the victim did not live at the home. He was visiting residents who lived there.
Authorities suspect a 19-year-old man was driving under the influence, which caused the crash.
The driver, who sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment, has not been arrested.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.