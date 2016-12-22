Northridge Man Hurt Fighting Off Armed Home Invasion Suspects

December 22, 2016 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) – A man suffered a graze wound to the ear while fighting off one of three intruders during a home invasion robbery at his home in Northridge late Wednesday night.

Los Angeles police said the victim and his wife were in their living room just before 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of Encino Avenue when three masked men entered through the unlocked front door. The man confronted one of the robbers, who was armed, and tried to rip off his ski mask, LAPD Sgt. Gabriel Colon said.

During the struggle, the gun was fired and the man suffered a graze wound to the ear, Colon said.

The three robbers fled in what police said may have been a white sedan, and no property was taken.

The victim, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of his wound, told police he believed the suspects were connected to his gardener, Colon said.

