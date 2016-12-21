‘Suspicious Bags’ Prompt Investigations In 3 Areas Of LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Suspicious bags” in different areas of LAX prompted authorities to move passengers and employees away to make sure the areas were safe, on what is considered to be the busiest day of the Christmas travel season.

In Terminal 6, a Transportation Security Administration dog “alerted” on a bag in the baggage room at about 8:50 a.m., and employees were evacuated from that area, airport spokeswoman Mary Grady said. A bomb squad cleared the bag at 9:21 a.m.

At 8:41 a.m., an unattended bag in Terminal 7 prompted a partial evacuation that continued until 10 a.m. People were allowed back into the terminal just before 10 a.m. and screening was resumed, Pannunzio said. An LAPD bomb squad officially cleared that bag at about 10:30 a.m.

At about 9:36 a.m., a suspicious bag was spotted on the floor just outside the men’s restroom near Gate 52 in Terminal 5, Grady said. Airport officials were able to locate the owner of the bag, but the bomb squad was brought in to check the item, which was cleared at 11 a.m.

“What people have to remember is this is the busiest day of the Christmas holiday travel period,” Grady said. “Before coming to LAX, please, please check to see if your flight is delayed.”

Grady said some flight delays occurred due to the situation at terminals 6 and 7, mainly affecting flights that were scheduled to take off around 10 a.m. She said there were delays for some American, Alaska, Delta, Virgin America flights out of those two terminals.

Grady reported “some very significant congestion in the central terminal area” due to lane closures resulting from the security scares.

About 239,000 people were expected to pass through LAX Wednesday, making it one of the busiest of the Christmas holiday travel season.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)