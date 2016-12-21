Heavy Rainfall Expected To Blanket Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Showers are expected to blanket the Southland on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy rainfall will continue into early Saturday morning, bringing a risk of urban roadway flooding, and mud and debris flows in burn areas.
The storm could produce between a half-inch and an inch of rain in the coastal and valley areas, and two inches in the mountains.
Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties will range between the low and high 70s.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment