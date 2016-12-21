Nursing Student Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Ex-Reality Show Contestant

LENNOX (CBSLA.com) — A 34-year-old man was in custody Wednesday in connection with the murder of a former reality TV show contestant.

According to police, Jackie Jerome Rogers of Lennox was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Rogers is suspected of killing Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, Saturday night after attending a party at Alpine Village in Torrance.

Security video shows the pair leaving the party together and getting into his car.

Detectives discovered Naegle’s body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home located in the 5000 block of West 106th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported Rogers was infatuated with Naegle, and when she didn’t return the affection, he killed her.

Neighbors say Rogers lived at the residence with his parents.

Naegle’s family said they confronted Rogers about his lie, and called police when his story changed.

After being interrogated by police for hours, he reportedly confessed to killing Naegle and said they were having an affair.

Naegle’s husband, Derek, said Rogers was a nursing student where she taught classes at West Los Angeles College.

The investigation is ongoing.