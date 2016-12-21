‘Girls’ Actress Lena Dunham Apologizes For ‘Distasteful’ Abortion Remark

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Actress Lena Dunham has apologized for saying she wished she had an abortion.

Dunham made the comment on last week’s episode of her “Women Of The Hour” podcast while talking about a self-realization. She said that even though she speaks against stigmatizing abortion, she found herself saying adamantly that she had never had one when she was asked to be part of a project involving women discussing their abortions.

In reference to this contradiction, she said: “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

The comment drew criticism online.

On Tuesday, the “Girls” star apologized on Instagram for what she called “a distasteful joke.” She said she “would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”

“My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that’s what my TV show is too) and it didn’t translate”, she wrote.

It’s not the first time Dunham has stirred up controversy on social media: in March, she apologized for accusing a Spanish magazine of photoshopping her image, and in 2014 she defended a passage in her book “Not That Kind Of Girl” in which she discusses sexually experimenting with her sister, who is six years younger.



