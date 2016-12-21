Former Student Allegedly Planned Attack On Antelope Valley High School

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A former student at Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to acquire weapons and attack students at the school at a future date, authorities said.
Diavauni Crooms, 18, of Lancaster, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail, but no court date was immediately set.
A parent reported the threat at 11 a.m. Tuesday after becoming aware of it via social media, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigating deputies discovered the suspect was a former student at the school and was attempting to recruit others to participate in his plan. Crooms allegedly planned to acquire weapons and attack students at the school at a future date.
The high school is currently on winter break and there was no immediate threat or danger to any students or staff.
Crooms was arrested at his home in the 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue, where deputies also found written messages detailing the suspect’s intentions. They also discovered items which could be used to make explosive devices.
Anyone with information on the case can call detectives at (661) 948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
