Raging Fire Burns Commercial Building In Van Nuys

December 21, 2016 9:08 PM
Filed Under: Auto Repair Shop, Fire, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — A fire tore through the roof of a two-story commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday night, forcing firefighters to fight the flames from outside the building.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, near Raymer Street, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Seventy firefighters responded and knocked down the fire in 38 minutes, Scott said.

Believing there was no one trapped inside, firefighters took a defensive posture and poured water onto the building from the outside, Scott said.

No injuries were reported.

The building appeared to house an automobile-related business, possibly a repair shop. There was no immediate word on what caused the blaze.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

