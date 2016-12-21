El Segundo Police Officers Hand Out Money Instead Of Tickets

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — El Segundo police officers had a mission on Wednesday. They were told they must meet a quota.

But it was not the kind you may think. Their mission was random acts of kindness. And their police chief was Secret Santa.

“Do you have any idea why I pulled you over? Because it’s Christmas, Secret Santa wants to do something for you,” Officer Muir said as he handed a driver a $100 bill.

“Secret Santa wants to make your day is a little bit better. Ok?” the officer said as he gave another motorist a $100 bill. The female driver was so shocked she could not close her mouth, literally.

Each officer’s job on Wednesday was to hand out $1,000 during each of their shifts.

The money came from a Secret Santa fund that collected $6,000 from donors.

At a time when police and the community didn’t always see eye to eye, this assignment left them wrapped in each other’s arms.

The recipients were so pleasantly surprised and grateful, they asked to hug Muir.

While the generosity brought the community unexpected joy, it allowed the officers to be the bearer of good news for a change.

One man lost his wife to cancer a couple months ago. He is now raising three kids on his own. So he got a little extra.

“A little bit of money for some Christmas presents for your kids,” the officer said as he handed the man $300.

And then there was a family that lost an infant. Their three-month old passed away. Officer Muir was the first responder that day.

“I hope this brightens up your Christmas season,” Muir said as he handed the mother a few $100 bills.

Secret Santa asked only one thing in return – instead of paying a ticket, just pay it forward.