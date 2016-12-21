Police: Woman Stabbed Father, Who Suffered Fatal Heart Attack

December 21, 2016 4:15 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Stabbing

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing her father and wounding another woman at a trailer park in Santa Fe Springs.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home located in the 8000 block of Sorenson Avenue for report of a two stabbing victims.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a woman and a man suffering from apparent stab wounds at the location.

Paramedics transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

The woman received treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

The man succumbed suffered wounds to his hands, but died of a heart attack in the aftermath. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

