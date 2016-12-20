High Winds Buffet Parts Of Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — High winds will buffet parts of Southern California Tuesday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory reflecting a forecast of winds or gusts of at least 35 miles per hour will be in effect until noon in Los Angeles County, in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
Winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected in the mountains.
Gusts are expected to blow between 15 and 30 mph in the valleys.
Temperatures will be a few degrees higher than Monday, ranging from the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.
Showers are expected in Los Angeles County on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day is forecast to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
