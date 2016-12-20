Ex-USC, Raiders QB To Be Arraigned On Drug, Trespassing Charges

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Former USC and Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich will be arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor drug and trespassing charges.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the 47-year-old has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of public nudity, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public attempted aggravated trespass of a residence and trespass with interference of property rights, along with one infraction for possession of marijuana.
Authorities were called around 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 to check on report of a “naked person seen on a trail,” according to the Irvine Police Department.
Prosecutors and police allege that the ex-athlete, sans clothes, trespassed into the backyard of a home and tried to open the sliding back door to get inside.
Marinovich is accused of leaving a brown bag containing meth, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe, his wallet and driver’s license on the nearby trail.
If convicted as charged, Marinovich faces a maximum three-year jail sentence.
